Ehealth (EHTH) Stock Value Rose While Shannon River Fund Management Has Boosted Stake; Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position Held by Cleararc Capital Inc

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $144.75. About 4.94M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 105.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 263,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 511,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.90M, up from 248,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 28.69% or $24.52 during the last trading session, reaching $110. About 2.37M shares traded or 408.61% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). The New York-based Perceptive Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.51% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Victory Management invested in 0.14% or 1.00 million shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Moreover, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Com has 1.34% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 30,000 shares. 51,360 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc. Savings Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 4,502 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 6,900 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Ameritas Partners invested in 0.01% or 1,808 shares. Fort Point Cap Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.22% or 8,208 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 8,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 523 shares.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insurance – Brokerage Industry Near-Term Outlook Bright – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aon (AON) Stock Up 37.9% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EHealth sees strong Q4; shares up 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/25: (SMSI) (EHTH) (SNBR) Higher; (CARB) (MHK) (VICR) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 3,445 shares to 29,940 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 31,514 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Rock Point Advsr Lc has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,018 shares. Salem Counselors Inc accumulated 0.52% or 43,596 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 264,728 shares. Moreover, Mechanics State Bank Tru Department has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Heritage Investors holds 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 246,848 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt accumulated 51,564 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Com reported 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hugh Johnson Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 65,896 shares. Gruss & Company Inc accumulated 0.87% or 7,529 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 64,685 shares. Twin Capital reported 185,455 shares. Old Point Tru And Svcs N A invested in 11,246 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Alphaone Inv Service Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 4.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Weatherstone Capital Management, Colorado-based fund reported 4,096 shares.