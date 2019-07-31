Ehealth (EHTH) Stock Rose While Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Trimmed Its Holding by $558,000; As Take (TTWO) Stock Rose, Force Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $105.5. About 897,057 shares traded or 79.17% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.2. About 1.54 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.26 earnings per share, down 1,400.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11.73M are held by Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated. Rmb Capital Management Llc invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 6,095 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 144,611 shares. Nokota Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.46% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.05% or 11,314 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 309 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Csat Advisory LP invested in 336 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 1.09 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.02% or 1,300 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 802,603 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 340,080 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 21,141 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd has 28,430 shares.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 175,000 shares to 575,000 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

