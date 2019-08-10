Ehealth (EHTH) Stock Price Rose While Perceptive Advisors Increased by $14.56 Million Its Position; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Raised Holding in Williams Sonoma (WSM) by $354,984 as Stock Price Rose

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 137,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 130,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.15. About 773,654 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Rev $1.25B-$1.275B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 Capital Spending $200M-$220M; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 426.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 234,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 289,857 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07M, up from 55,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.31. About 202,779 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archon Prns Limited Co accumulated 12,100 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Prudential Financial holds 0% or 30,235 shares. Eam Limited Liability Corporation invested in 43,951 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Vanguard Group holds 1.14 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 13,510 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 10,141 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco reported 178,195 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated holds 0% or 113,608 shares. Principal has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 540,869 shares. 303,254 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Fred Alger Mgmt holds 100,935 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 7.59M shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 35,956 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 49,308 shares. Advisors Cap Ltd Co has 0.73% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Maverick Ltd holds 0.12% or 163,440 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 2.60M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oberweis Asset Mngmt owns 20,830 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 9,700 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 210,579 shares. Aperio Group Inc Llc owns 57,912 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 50,635 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Fulton Bankshares Na reported 4,427 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 83,354 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 4,998 shares to 6,566 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 2,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,642 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).