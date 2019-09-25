Ehealth (EHTH) Stake Maintained by Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc; As Acuity Brands (AYI) Share Price Declined, Riverbridge Partners Has Upped Position by $7.00 Million

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 62.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 16,441 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 billion, up from 10,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 541,546 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 51,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 329,793 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.48M, up from 278,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $6.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.61. About 412,974 shares traded or 11.28% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 12,881 shares to 350,258 shares, valued at $16.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 8,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,050 shares, and cut its stake in Workiva Inc. Class A.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acuity Brands Announces Acquisition of WhiteOptics NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Possible Rebound For Acuity Brands – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 173,541 shares. Homrich Berg reported 2,742 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Limited Liability Company reported 411,594 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 8,772 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 25,818 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Co has 0.18% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Stephens Ar has 2,944 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 13,210 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt owns 27,814 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 374,019 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 6,305 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors reported 2,279 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Renaissance Technologies Lc stated it has 0.02% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.11% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 12,800 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 56 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Moreover, Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 54,090 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 37 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications reported 39,737 shares. 4,176 were reported by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Swiss Bankshares reported 37,800 shares stake. New York-based Beaconlight Capital Lc has invested 2.11% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 2,755 shares. Everence Capital accumulated 3,080 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 97,230 shares to 4.26 million shares, valued at $324.31 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 21,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,624 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

