Ehealth (EHTH) Stake Maintained by Shannon River Fund Management Llc; Cornerstone Investment Partners Boosted Holding in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) by $7.88 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 105.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 263,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 511,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.90 million, up from 248,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 327,775 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 97,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 970,882 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.31 million, up from 873,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 864,839 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 199,103 shares to 17,727 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 53,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,927 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Fincl Bank Na invested in 0.01% or 675 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Corp stated it has 14,943 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt accumulated 200 shares. Cna Fincl holds 0.55% or 31,827 shares. 79,453 are held by Hgk Asset Mngmt. Torch Wealth Management Ltd holds 13,905 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 3.84M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cibc has 0.04% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 66,858 shares. Arvest Bank & Trust Division reported 0.72% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Harris Associates Limited Partnership holds 8.31 million shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank & accumulated 0.01% or 384 shares. Tompkins Corp has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Inc accumulated 66,642 shares or 2.27% of the stock. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0.32% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 48,843 shares.

