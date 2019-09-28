Ehealth (EHTH) Stake Held by Osterweis Capital Management Inc; American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) Shareholder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Decreased Holding as Valuation Declined

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 18,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 73,055 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, up from 54,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.23% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.84. About 967,516 shares traded or 60.46% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 15,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 789,476 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.80M, down from 804,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $86.11. About 64,322 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,001 shares to 5,083 shares, valued at $860,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 9,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,649 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth stated it has 79 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust stated it has 24 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Eulav Asset holds 0.05% or 16,900 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 8,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gradient Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 14,356 shares. Aqr Lc owns 46,042 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 753,164 shares. 54,090 are held by Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Kbc Group Inc Inc Nv has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 6,849 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 17 shares. 1,106 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). The Michigan-based Ls Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 37,800 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 39,749 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $374,435 activity. Brooke Beth A. also bought $82,240 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Tuesday, September 3.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $257.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 174,307 shares to 216,278 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 80,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM).

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.76M for 12.66 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker invested in 2,581 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Invs reported 70,908 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,738 shares. Victory Management stated it has 94,159 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). First Bancorporation Of Omaha has invested 0.09% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Skyline Asset L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 97,800 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Texas-based King Luther Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Da Davidson And has 64,525 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Frontier Capital Mngmt Commerce Lc holds 0.07% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) or 114,204 shares. 23,356 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Citigroup reported 19,015 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Advisory Svcs Net Llc reported 850 shares stake.

