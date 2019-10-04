Ehealth (EHTH) Stake Held by Driehaus Capital Management Llc; Amg Funds Has Increased Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $802,186; Market Valuation Declined

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 34.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 79,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 312,519 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.91M, up from 232,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.08. About 1.35M shares traded or 122.41% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 144.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 10,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 17,634 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 7,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $79.62. About 3.29 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indiana-based Everence has invested 0.04% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 11,897 shares. Citadel reported 544,886 shares. Atika Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 94,000 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. 3,522 were reported by Brinker Cap Incorporated. Osterweis Mgmt invested 0.44% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Driehaus Capital Mngmt holds 0.84% or 312,519 shares. Citigroup reported 15,384 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 411,530 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.78% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Kornitzer Capital Ks invested in 0.22% or 142,045 shares. Victory Cap reported 722,665 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 7,700 shares.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Why eHealth (EHTH) Is a Great Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OptimumBank Holdings leads financial gainers, Wins Finance Holdings and eHealth the only losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Willis Towers Watson Stocks Now – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Elated eHealth’s (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shareholders Feel About Its 326% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RBC sees 36% upside in Gilead in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 182,998 shares to 138,055 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 26,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,057 shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $374,435 activity. On Tuesday, September 3 Brooke Beth A. bought $82,240 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 1,000 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At D.R. Horton, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DHI) 15% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dominion Energy Crews Moving Swiftly to Restore Power After Hurricane Dorian – PRNewswire” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 52% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.