Ehealth (EHTH) Shares Rose While White Pine Capital Has Cut by $2.58 Million Its Holding; Target (TGT) Shareholder Blb&B Advisors Lifted Its Stake by $907,440 as Valuation Rose

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 11,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 70,350 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 59,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $84.28. About 5.96M shares traded or 17.57% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 39.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 41,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 63,745 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, down from 105,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $110.13. About 157,630 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 30,000 are held by Pura Vida Llc. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Shell Asset invested in 0.01% or 3,728 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Shannon River Fund Mgmt Limited Company has invested 5.57% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 2,136 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Com holds 553,298 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc holds 40,741 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Invesco Ltd has 178,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Eam Invsts Lc stated it has 0.67% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 5,800 shares.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares to 21,365 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) by 35,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Infusystem Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU).

