Ehealth (EHTH) Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Decreased Its Stake; As Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Valuation Rose, Srb Has Upped Stake by $883,500

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.63. About 67,671 shares traded or 39.94% up from the average. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 287,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 224,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.29 million, down from 511,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.23% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.84. About 967,516 shares traded or 60.46% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 19.32% less from 15.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 5,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank invested in 27,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 11,311 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 170,610 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability owns 6,554 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 22,671 shares. Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 27,281 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 69,116 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Bessemer Group invested in 35,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 22,739 shares in its portfolio. 118,156 were accumulated by Principal Group Inc. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 11,393 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $374,435 activity. $82,240 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was bought by Brooke Beth A..

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

