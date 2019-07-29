Ehealth (EHTH) Shareholder Pdt Partners Has Cut Position; Marcus (MCS) Stake Maintained by Principal Financial Group Inc

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Marcus Corp (MCS) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 10,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,099 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, up from 166,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Marcus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 245,385 shares traded or 32.03% up from the average. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has risen 15.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q Rev $168.2M; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 11/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/04/2018 – jenny strasburg: Breaking on @DowJones Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Executive Marcus Schenck Has Discussed Leaving. More to; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Marcus Corp Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 23/03/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 21,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 31,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 26.81% or $22.92 during the last trading session, reaching $108.4. About 3.40 million shares traded or 591.24% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 12,413 shares to 131,800 shares, valued at $9.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 68,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 14,721 shares to 391,070 shares, valued at $66.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,355 shares, and cut its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $68.71 million activity.