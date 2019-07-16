Ehealth (EHTH) Shareholder Par Capital Management Trimmed Stake; American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stake Has Lifted by Security Capital Research & Management Inc

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 323,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 15.79 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.71M, up from 15.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 1.01M shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 171,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 531,142 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.11 million, down from 702,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $87.89. About 225,254 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.07% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). 65,565 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 0.09% or 25,442 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc holds 0.73% or 3.66 million shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Limited has 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 590,940 shares. Assetmark holds 94 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Lc has 0.01% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 586,057 shares. Bamco Ny holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 721,264 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 67,000 shares. Sei Invs Commerce has invested 0.06% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). 193,304 are owned by Natixis Advsr L P.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 7.09M shares to 3.32M shares, valued at $80.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 177,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.91% negative EPS growth.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 103,600 shares to 8.78 million shares, valued at $143.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 5.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 54.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust reported 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 40,741 shares. Castleark Mgmt reported 183,519 shares. Swiss Comml Bank owns 35,900 shares. 285,349 are held by Friess Associate Lc. Stifel Corp invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 14,002 shares. Moreover, Eam Investors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.67% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 16,838 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 59,954 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Communications has 1.34% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 30,000 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 178,195 shares or 0% of the stock. American, New York-based fund reported 16,141 shares. Oberweis Asset Inc reported 0.16% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 16,583 shares.