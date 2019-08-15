Ehealth (EHTH) Shareholder Castleark Management Has Boosted Stake by $419,306 as Shares Rose; Sheffield Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $564,400

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 6,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 183,519 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44 million, up from 176,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $104.11. About 192,551 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $182.37. About 10.29 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/03/2018 – Facebook Employees in an Uproar Over Executive’s Leaked Memo; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WORK INCLUDES A NEW INVESTIGATIVE TOOL; 20/04/2018 – Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan spoke to CNBC in a Facebook Live interview at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meetings 2018 in Washington; 06/04/2018 – Alert: Facebook will require political advertisers to verify; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 06/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK TO REQUIRE VERIFICATION OF ID AND LOCATION FOR PEOPLE RUNNING ISSUE ADS, NOT JUST ELECTION ADS AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AGREED TO COMPLY & AFFORD FORENSICS FIRM COMPLETE ACCESS TO THEIR SERVERS AND SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – David Nather: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 22/03/2018 – Co-founder of Facebook forerunner Harvard Connection says Facebook was ‘duped’ in recent scandal

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: ZBH,EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is eHealth (EHTH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “eHealth Announces the Appointment of Dale B. Wolf as a New Independent Director – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell-siders bullish on BridgeBio in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH, CUR, VSTM, SNY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 22,950 shares to 118,690 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del by 110,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,141 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 349,096 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 5,800 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott has 13,510 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 50,055 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Principal Group holds 0.01% or 147,401 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 228,328 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 74,837 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 59,954 shares. 24 were reported by Parkside Savings Bank & Tru. New York-based Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & has invested 1.34% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 14,002 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 23,097 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 17,405 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “No, Facebook Should Not Buy Square for $70 Billion – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Expect When Facebook Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.