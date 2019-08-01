Ehealth (EHTH) Shareholder Atika Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose; Leonard Green Partners LP Boosted Its Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $2.73 Million as Valuation Rose

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 107,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 93,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $103.26. About 194,719 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $6.32 during the last trading session, reaching $283.99. About 565,092 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Cap Advsr Lc accumulated 2.03% or 11,715 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp accumulated 745 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Central Fincl Bank invested 0.13% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Weitz Inv Mgmt has invested 1.19% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 25,005 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Diker Mgmt Lc reported 1,700 shares stake. Telemus Capital Ltd Co reported 34,084 shares. Generation Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.55M shares. Franklin Res reported 307,016 shares. Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 17,601 shares. Conning has 0.1% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 12,116 shares. Community Bank Na invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 0.49% or 413,963 shares. Dodge And Cox invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,450 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation owns 401,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Com Na owns 77 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perceptive Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.51% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 289,857 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 50,055 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Parkside Bank & Trust Trust reported 24 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Fort Point Partners Limited Liability Corp invested 0.22% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 25,364 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 10,000 shares stake. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 0.01% or 5,259 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 30,235 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability reported 5,891 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 29,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 61,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.