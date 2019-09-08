Ehealth (EHTH) Position Upped by Driehaus Capital Management Llc; As Yy (YY) Market Value Declined, Ward Ferry Management LTD Lifted Holding

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 376,581 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 147.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 138,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 232,927 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 94,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.06. About 889,599 shares traded or 69.03% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 53,547 shares to 30,053 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 46,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,255 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $292,335 activity. WOLF DALE B also bought $210,095 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 3,528 shares. Principal Fincl Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Fort Point Cap Prtn Lc owns 8,208 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 22,400 shares in its portfolio. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 178,195 shares. 25,302 are held by Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 1,083 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd Co holds 0% or 523 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,106 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.05% or 165,002 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0.01% or 228,328 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 5,259 shares. 100,935 are held by Fred Alger. Dorsey Wright And Associate holds 0% or 300 shares.