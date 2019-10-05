Ehealth (EHTH) Position Has Raised by Lyon Street Capital Llc; Sadoff Investment Management Trimmed T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $559,810 as Stock Price Rose

Lyon Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 55.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc bought 6,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 18,482 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 11,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.38. About 975,916 shares traded or 57.23% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 7,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 725,633 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.80 million, down from 733,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $77.99. About 1.54 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET OF $11.4B TO $11.8B; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile US; 16/04/2018 – FCC: Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile posts upbeat revenues, boosts forecast; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bancorporation De reported 757 shares or 0% of all its holdings. White Pine Capital Lc owns 66,780 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 23,997 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lyon Street Ltd Com accumulated 18,482 shares or 2.71% of the stock. Blackrock owns 2.95 million shares. Everence Capital holds 0.04% or 3,080 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Ellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability holds 0% or 88,540 shares in its portfolio. Granahan Mgmt Ma reported 529,596 shares. Geode Cap Limited Co has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability has 136 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Aperio Grp Inc Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $374,435 activity. Brooke Beth A. bought $82,240 worth of stock.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,557 shares to 920,335 shares, valued at $36.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $839.16M for 19.69 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

