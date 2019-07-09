Ehealth (EHTH) Market Valuation Rose While National Investment Services Has Cut Stake by $989,334; Umpqua Hldgs Com (UMPQ) Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Has Lifted Position by $2.72 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp Com (UMPQ) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 170,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.03 million, up from 922,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 466,495 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth (EHTH) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 15,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, down from 30,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Ehealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.6. About 277,341 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART)

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $167,414 activity.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Grid Plc Sponsored Ad by 51,592 shares to 97,597 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp Com (NYSE:PBA) by 627,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 696,185 shares, and cut its stake in One Gas Inc Com (NYSE:OGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Phocas Fincl reported 471,115 shares. S R Schill & has 20,253 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Highlander Capital Limited Com holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Huntington Bankshares has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Atlanta Cap Management Company L L C owns 12.44M shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 24,706 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 25,250 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.17% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested in 0% or 4,534 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments owns 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 59,150 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Captrust Fincl accumulated 4,422 shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 1.79 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,615 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. 33,566 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Swiss Bancshares holds 0% or 35,900 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,296 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 25,302 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.01% or 19,815 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc has 19,644 shares. 2.92 million were reported by Blackrock. Amer Group Inc invested in 0% or 16,141 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has invested 0.16% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Federated Pa has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 14,002 shares. Atika Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 93,000 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 13,239 shares to 37,974 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 14,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.91% negative EPS growth.