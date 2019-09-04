Ehealth (EHTH) Market Valuation Rose While Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding; Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Shareholder Endeavour Capital Advisors Cut Its Position by $594,814

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 866,446 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16 million, down from 897,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $745.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 1,870 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 11/05/2018 – Opus Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank 1Q EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – Opus Bank Expands Its Los Angeles Commercial Banking Team; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 02/04/2018 – SPHERE 3D – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES WITH OPUS BANK AND FBC HOLDING S.A.R.L., AFFILIATE OF CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS; 29/05/2018 – OPUS ACQUIRES TWO VEHICLE INSPECTION COMPANIES IN ARGENTINA; 18/04/2018 – Opus Group: Welcome to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Opus Group AB (PUBL); 26/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL TO TAKE FULL CONTROL OF MATRAI ENERGY PLANT; 18/05/2018 – Opus Group: Bulletin from Annual General Meeting 2018; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – THE TRANSACTION IS FINANCED THROUGH EXISTING CASH

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 33,486 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $210,095 activity.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eHealth (EHTH) Up 259% in a Year: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “eHealth Announces the Appointment of Beth A. Brooke as a New Independent Director – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “eHealth Announces the Appointment of Dale B. Wolf as a New Independent Director – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FB, AA, EHTH – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Sei Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 15,870 shares. 60,831 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Dorsey Wright And Associates invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,455 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Lyon Street Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,918 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Perceptive Ltd Company reported 289,857 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 1.64M shares. Pura Vida Investments Lc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 30,000 shares. Amer Group Incorporated owns 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 16,141 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Co has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 137 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Co accumulated 708,072 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Riverhead Cap owns 3,716 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Barclays Plc reported 16,583 shares.

Analysts await Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 44.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.25 per share. OPB’s profit will be $13.05M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Opus Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.