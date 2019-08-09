Ehealth (EHTH) Holding Held by Redmile Group Llc; As Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shares Rose, Polaris Venture Management Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $5.96 Million

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 121,513 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS SEES FT500 IND FILING IN FIRST HALF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 131,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.21 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $109.88. About 48,042 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 17,330 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp accumulated 2.72M shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability owns 9,637 shares. Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 23,500 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 267,453 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Pnc Financial Services Grp Incorporated reported 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Westfield Cap Company Lp holds 893,425 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 59,800 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Farallon Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.35% or 2.50 million shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 37,632 shares in its portfolio. James holds 645 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 531,701 shares. 79,662 were accumulated by Renaissance Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Citigroup holds 0% or 11,479 shares. The New York-based Orbimed Lc has invested 1.14% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 77 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 41,134 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 31,618 shares in its portfolio. Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 11,918 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 10,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability owns 523 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 0.14% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Legal General Public Limited Co reported 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Principal Incorporated owns 147,401 shares. Invesco holds 178,195 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 74,837 shares. Hwg Hldgs Lp accumulated 1.18% or 18,966 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity.

