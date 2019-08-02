Ehealth (EHTH) Holding Has Upped by Perceptive Advisors Llc; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Falcon Edge Capital LP Lowered by $474,000 Its Stake

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 426.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 234,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 289,857 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07 million, up from 55,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $102.38. About 365,553 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $150.81. About 24.12 million shares traded or 267.87% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 349,096 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. 35,900 were accumulated by Swiss Commercial Bank. Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 12,100 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 2.92 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Mutual Of America Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 523 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Federated Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.11% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Fred Alger Management, New York-based fund reported 100,935 shares. 3,716 are owned by Riverhead Mngmt Lc. Friess Assocs Ltd Liability Corp owns 285,349 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Atika Capital Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 93,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 722,459 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 12,455 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valinor Management Limited Partnership reported 367,600 shares stake. Advsrs Asset reported 33,986 shares. Nwi Mngmt LP stated it has 1.65% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Peapack Gladstone reported 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.14% or 457,271 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd accumulated 7,840 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs holds 0.3% or 454,209 shares in its portfolio. 156,788 are held by Zweig. Raymond James And Assoc has 0.3% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Stevens Mgmt Lp holds 0.61% or 90,817 shares in its portfolio. Echo Street Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 202,264 shares. Intact Invest owns 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,000 shares. American Century Cos holds 3.28M shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 239 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.7% or 979,129 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. Harris Parker also sold $1.00 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $16,971 was made by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $815,800 was sold by BLOCK KEITH. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.62 million on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 15 Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 200 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 418.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.