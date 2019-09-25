Ehealth (EHTH) Holding Has Upped by Archon Partners Llc; Goodman Financial Lowered Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holding by $325,174; Stock Price Declined

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 261.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 31,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 43,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 500,543 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 7,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 157,601 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41 million, down from 164,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 446,316 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 16.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.18 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $135.77M for 8.95 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Management Limited Liability Company invested in 40,408 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.32% or 164,200 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com (Wy) holds 0.71% or 12,605 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 266,806 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Company has 243,516 shares. Baltimore reported 83,020 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). 235 are held by Howe Rusling. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 0.1% stake. Clark Cap Mgmt Gp owns 707,937 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested in 0% or 60,472 shares. Nordea Management Ab owns 107,742 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.05% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Cwm Ltd Co reported 45 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 85,728 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 14,858 shares. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Pinebridge Invests Lp, a New York-based fund reported 14,389 shares. Atika Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.59% or 94,000 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt accumulated 12,800 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Co holds 45,353 shares. 2,755 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 4,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company holds 119,306 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board owns 0.03% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 41,838 shares. National Svcs Wi reported 0.73% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Prudential Financial has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). The New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 73 are owned by Federated Inc Pa. Proshare Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $374,435 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $82,240 was bought by Brooke Beth A..