Ehealth (EHTH) Holder White Pine Capital Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Neuberger Berman Group Has Upped Position in Haemonetics Corp/Mass (HAE) as Market Value Rose

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 39.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 41,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 63,745 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, down from 105,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.56% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 1.28M shares traded or 159.10% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Haemonetics Corp/Mass (HAE) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 202,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.18 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp/Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $133.53. About 214,338 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 3,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 122,612 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Co has 0.01% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Comerica Bancshares owns 42,725 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ls Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 3,355 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 38,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 0% or 4,882 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0% stake. First Citizens Bankshares Company holds 0.03% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) or 3,160 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 312 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 34,633 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) or 21 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). 12,531 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt. Capital Fund Management Sa invested in 0.05% or 55,070 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 23,767 shares to 21,036 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx $ Inv Grade Corporat Etf (LQD) by 9,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,413 shares, and cut its stake in Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $15.90 million activity.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) by 133,200 shares to 454,815 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) by 35,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,290 shares, and has risen its stake in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.