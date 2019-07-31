Ehealth (EHTH) Holder Oberweis Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Stack Financial Management Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 6.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc. (EHTH) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $103.94. About 180,145 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Limited Company stated it has 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 281,354 shares. Arbor Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% or 7,905 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 844,644 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Element Cap Limited Liability Com invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 31.04M shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Liability New York has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 1.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9.23 million shares. Ci Invests holds 0.68% or 2.25M shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invs reported 4.90 million shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 7.38M shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 382,757 shares. Moreover, Heartland Advisors has 0.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 138,154 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 21,224 shares. Birinyi stated it has 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.86 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Breezes Past 27,000: 5 Stocks That Drove ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple & Other Tech Giants Set to Beat Earnings This Season – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: DOW, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7,444 shares to 137,136 shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM) by 13,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De holds 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 36 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,479 shares. Fred Alger reported 0.03% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Federated Pa owns 241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp accumulated 1.14 million shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 273,408 are owned by Northern Trust Corporation. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Prudential holds 0% or 30,235 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 60,831 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 23,097 shares. Fmr Lc holds 1.64M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 50,055 shares. Fil owns 92,628 shares. 28,297 are held by Arizona State Retirement System.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Holdings Ltd. Adr by 39,161 shares to 54,161 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synnex Corp. (NYSE:SNX) by 4,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH, CUR, VSTM, SNY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ERIE, EHTH, SNBR and MMSI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EHealth (EHTH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aon (AON) Stock Up 37.9% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EHealth Q2 top line up 101%; guidance raised; shares ahead 14% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.