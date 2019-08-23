Ehealth (EHTH) Holder National Investment Services Has Trimmed Position as Stock Price Rose; Apg Asset Management Nv Raised Its Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stake by $3.93 Million; Share Value Declined

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 103,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.02 million, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 574,199 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth (EHTH) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 15,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 14,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, down from 30,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Ehealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $101.64. About 269,894 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16,570 shares to 43,104 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 14,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 25 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Archon Partners Ltd has 12,100 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 5,800 shares. Interest Gp Incorporated has 16,141 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,350 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 228,328 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 246,779 shares. Citigroup accumulated 11,479 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.05% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd stated it has 553,298 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 1.14M shares. Gagnon Secs Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 6,115 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Renaissance Technologies Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 401,400 shares. 8,450 are held by Voya Management Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $320,815 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $110,720 was made by Yung Derek N. on Wednesday, February 27.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 11,200 shares to 128,496 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 317,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Mngmt Corp Nj has invested 0.61% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 8.54 million shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma invested in 0% or 51,085 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Co invested in 380,689 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Affinity Investment Advsrs has 0.1% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Ftb Advisors Inc holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 9,499 shares. Bogle Mngmt Ltd Partnership De invested in 0.08% or 23,924 shares. Eqis Mngmt Inc owns 6,329 shares. 124,034 are held by First L P. Moreover, Cornercap Counsel has 0.18% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 1.50M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 55,085 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 17,300 shares. 11,501 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.