Ehealth (EHTH) Holder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Lowered Stake; Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Upped Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 256,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.19M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $95.84. About 619,309 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 282,061 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,600 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.91% negative EPS growth.

