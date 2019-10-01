Ehealth (Call) (EHTH) Shareholder Fort Point Capital Partners Cut Its Stake by $619,888 as Valuation Rose; Magna International Cl A (MGA) Stake Has Boosted by Baskin Financial Services Inc

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Magna International Cl A (MGA) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 10,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 288,708 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.37 million, up from 277,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Magna International Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 160,748 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (Call) (EHTH) by 87.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 7,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86,000, down from 8,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.05. About 67,516 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). White Pine Cap owns 2.15% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 66,780 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Com stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 4,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). American Int Group Inc reported 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 14,356 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.03% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Stone Ridge Asset Lc accumulated 19,644 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 42,964 shares stake. Next Fin Group reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Perceptive Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.76% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 0.78% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

