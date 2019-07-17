Egerton Capital Uk Llp Upped Its Holding in Tenaris S A (TS) by $147.94 Million; Salzhauer Michael Increases Holding in Comerica (CMA)

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 1542.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 69,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,915 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 2.30 million shares traded or 36.58% up from the average. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 21/03/2018 – Comerica Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – EXPECTS GROWTH IN AVERAGE LOANS IN LINE WITH REAL GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Comerica Bank Selects Steve Richins to Lead its Arizona Market; 12/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $99; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.54; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees $270M of Benefits From GEAR Up Intiative in FY18; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Noninterest Income $244 Million

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 70.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 5.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.81M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361.92 million, up from 7.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 1.67 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 1,048 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 30,934 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs stated it has 0.02% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Moreover, Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc has 0.03% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 5,582 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 24,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 985,431 shares. The Michigan-based Telemus Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Third Avenue Mngmt Limited owns 451,256 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 6,952 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 2,255 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 9,296 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.11% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 30,198 shares to 57,487 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,743 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $240,364 activity.

