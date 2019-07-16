Egerton Capital Uk Llp Stake in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Has Increased by $183.25 Million as Valuation Declined; Voya Finl (VOYA) Market Valuation Rose While Greenlight Capital Has Trimmed Stake

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 736,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 902,249 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 201.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.84M, up from 763,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.77. About 2.41M shares traded or 20.21% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECT: WYNN HOLDER STEPHEN WYNN REPORTS 7.8% STAKE; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn: Board Should Not Make Any Decisions Regarding Wynn Boston Harbor Until Majority of Bd Is Reconstituted; 18/04/2018 – WYNN: Wynn Resorts to tighten loan safeguards on Macau casino bo; 29/03/2018 – MASSACHUSETTS GAMING COMMISSION CHAIR SAYS WYNN PROBE ONGOING; 17/04/2018 – Boston Herald: Wynn-ex: No sale of Wynn-Boston until board is overhauled; 03/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Entered Credit Agreement March 28; Agreement Terminated Following April 3 Repayment of Bridge Facility; 14/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – THE DEPARTURES, PREVIOUS DEPARTURES, UPCOMING DEPARTURE IN 2019, REPRESENT 60% OF BOARD THAT WAS SERVING AT BEGINNING OF YEAR; 03/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ON APRIL 3, CO USED NET PROCEEDS FROM EQUITY OFFERING TO REPAY ALL AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER BRIDGE FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Somerville Patch: Wynn CEO Squashes Boston Harbor Sale Rumors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De holds 1,214 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.03% or 645,737 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Hightower Advisors Limited Company reported 15,852 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 39,321 were accumulated by New Vernon Ltd Com. Amalgamated National Bank owns 30,016 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Snow Mngmt LP accumulated 755,110 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 116,600 shares. Raymond James Fin Advisors holds 0.01% or 24,922 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.04% stake. United Services Automobile Association holds 71,019 shares. State Street reported 4.83 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 21,834 are held by Kemnay Advisory Svcs. Stephens Ar owns 7,165 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $51,255 was made by POLLITT BYRON H JR on Friday, May 31. GILLIS RUTH ANN M had bought 926 shares worth $46,852.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.87 million for 9.92 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.35 million activity.