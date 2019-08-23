Egerton Capital Uk Llp Stake In Autodesk (ADSK) Was Increased; American Airls Group (AAL) Valuation Declined While Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 519,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347.29M, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $143.74. About 831,989 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 1237.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 247,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 267,439 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 3.45M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150 on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. Johnson Stephen L also bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. The insider Isom Robert D Jr bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250. EMBLER MICHAEL J also bought $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelliam Investment Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.53% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The New York-based Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Nordea Investment Ab owns 201,874 shares. Johnson Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Covington Cap Management holds 400 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 690,415 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 130,003 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 306,910 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ar Asset Mgmt invested 0.2% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Fmr Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.57% or 34,305 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 518,218 shares stake. Captrust Fincl stated it has 1,784 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) by 355,000 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $172.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solarwinds Corp by 24,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,415 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS).