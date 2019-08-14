Egerton Capital Uk Llp Stake In Autodesk (ADSK) Was Has Increased; Qualcomm (QCOM) Position Maintained by Usca Ria Llc

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 16,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 176,855 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09 million, up from 160,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 7.98M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Slate of Independent Director Nominees for Qualcomm’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 15/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm dodges Broadcom but not potential for trade backlash; 21/03/2018 – Goertek’s Next-Generation VR HMD Reference Design in Partnership with Qualcomm Highlighted at 2018 GDC; 27/04/2018 – Lenders feel benefit of M&A surge; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 30/04/2018 – The semiconductor company’s patent business has traditionally supplied much of Qualcomm’s profit, but has also spurred conflict with major handset manufacturers and regulators; 07/05/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: Qualcomm’s Matt Grob has left the company. Grob was Qualcomm’s executive vice president of

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 519,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 2.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347.29M, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $151.81. About 1.81M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,260 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 12,906 are held by Panagora Asset Management. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 13,566 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt invested in 0% or 50 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 17,300 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 84,754 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Corp accumulated 276,186 shares or 0.54% of the stock. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Oz Mgmt LP holds 1.33 million shares. City Holdings, a West Virginia-based fund reported 47 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 695,673 shares stake. Wetherby Asset stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 9,944 shares to 151,869 shares, valued at $16.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 45,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,253 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).