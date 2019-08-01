Egerton Capital Uk Llp Stake in American Express Co (AXP) Has Raised as Share Price Rose; As Merck & Co New (MRK) Stock Price Rose, Holder Mathes Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $502,150

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 9.37M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 7.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.37. About 3.08 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (MRK) by 27.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 15,917 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 21,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.99. About 11.40M shares traded or 11.87% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 227.1M RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – MERCK RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS 2018 ADJ EBITDA WILL BE IN A CORRIDOR BETWEEN € 3.95 BILLION AND € 4.15 BILLION IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA IS TALKING TO POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR BTK INHIBITOR; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – COMBINATION ARMS AND THE CHEMOTHERAPY ARMS OF BOTH STUDIES ALSO REMAIN OPEN; 25/04/2018 – HPV Vaccine Market 2022 Demand, Key Players- Merck and Co., GlaxoSmithKline; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWS) by 6,400 shares to 13,890 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.