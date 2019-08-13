Egerton Capital Uk Llp Raised Its Position in Autodesk (ADSK) by $80.46 Million; Holder Malaga Cove Capital Has Increased Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 519,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347.29M, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $152.28. About 740,762 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 116.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 2,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,932 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 1,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $196.48. About 397,049 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Autodesk, Inc. a Buy? – Nasdaq” on September 25, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BNBuilders Turns to Autodesk to Manage Complex Construction Projects Throughout the Building Lifecycle – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk: Ditch This High-Flying Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 167 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bb&T invested in 0.28% or 99,072 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.17% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Contour Asset Management Lc has invested 5.76% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Waddell & Reed owns 372,601 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Company Ca reported 0.06% stake. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 6,109 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Company owns 7,210 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Commerce has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 300 shares. Gsa Llp owns 9,787 shares. 59,176 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 13,566 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 2.61M shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Street’s Reaction To Constellation Brands Earnings, Wine Divestiture – Benzinga” published on April 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Constellation Brands Projects 10-Cent Hit To Earnings From Canopy Growth Investment – Benzinga” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Cannabis Stocks Worth Considering for Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.