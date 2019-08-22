Egerton Capital Uk Llp Lifted Adobe (ADBE) Position; FNB (FNB) Has 1.31 Sentiment

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 24.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Egerton Capital Uk Llp acquired 524,827 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Egerton Capital Uk Llp holds 2.66 million shares with $708.62 million value, up from 2.13 million last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $141.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $291.85. About 129,156 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game

FNB Corp (FNB) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 140 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 107 sold and decreased stakes in FNB Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 239.82 million shares, down from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding FNB Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 95 Increased: 97 New Position: 43.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 5.55% above currents $291.85 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cetera Limited Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,407 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cap Guardian Tru Co stated it has 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 6,214 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Ca reported 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Park Natl Corp Oh has 0.57% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 37,738 shares. 900 were accumulated by Fosun Interest. Ameritas holds 17,698 shares. Utah Retirement holds 92,904 shares. Fmr Ltd Company has invested 1.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Forbes J M And Llp stated it has 2.91% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 4,250 are held by Palisade Limited Liability Nj. Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Services Inc has invested 1.78% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services to consumers, firms, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia. The company has market cap of $3.57 billion. It operates through four divisions: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It has a 9.29 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers commercial banking services, such as corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, asset based lending, and capital markets and lease financing; and consumer banking services consisting of deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending, and a suite of mobile and online banking services.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 4.61% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation for 1.50 million shares. Financial Advantage Inc. owns 532,574 shares or 4.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snow Capital Management Lp has 2.61% invested in the company for 3.90 million shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 1.76% in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P., a Missouri-based fund reported 893,991 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $97,929 activity.