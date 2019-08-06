Egerton Capital Uk Llp Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Susquehanna International Group Llp Raised Its Digimarc New (DMRC) Holding by $3.46 Million; Shares Rose

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Digimarc Corp New (DMRC) by 537.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 111,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.50% . The institutional investor held 132,528 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Digimarc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 105,412 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 998,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 9.83M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16B, up from 8.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75 million shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DMRC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 2.08% less from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 12,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors has invested 0.05% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Hightower Advisors Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Rhumbline Advisers owns 14,655 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Company has 10,916 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 417,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 26,149 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,807 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 7,793 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Jane Street Group Inc Limited accumulated 0% or 10,611 shares. Marathon Management holds 0.12% or 8,435 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust stated it has 157,046 shares. Sei Invs invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC).

More notable recent Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Best-Performing Small-Cap Stocks YTD: May 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “5 Top NASDAQ Fintech Stocks Year-to-Date – Investing News Network” published on April 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Everything You Need To Know About Blockchain… – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digimarc: Good Short Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 52,723 shares to 21,977 shares, valued at $155,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (Put) (NYSE:ICE) by 480,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,400 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (Call) (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Earnings: The Cloud Will Deliver – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Analyst Moves: MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) to Invest $1B in OpenAI to Democratize AI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Majedie Asset has 1.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Icon Advisers Inc reported 60,600 shares. Arcadia Investment Corp Mi owns 43,871 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,721 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur has invested 4.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Qs Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eqis Capital Management holds 40,366 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication holds 91.67 million shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Company has invested 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barnett Co holds 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 823 shares. Cahill Fin Advsr Inc holds 0.74% or 15,107 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 1.65 million shares. Citizens And Northern invested in 2.91% or 44,225 shares. The Massachusetts-based Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 3.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 128,063 shares.