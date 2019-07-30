Egerton Capital Uk Llp Increases Position in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP); Seven Post Investment Office LP Lifted Its Lennox Intl (LII) Position by $852,720

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 254,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.40M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699.63M, up from 3.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $239.09. About 238,074 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 06/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC TEAMSTERS COULD STRIKE AS EARLY AS APRIL 21; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Rail Unions Reach Deal to Avoid Canada Strike; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Canadian Pacific Railway wrongly coded; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Unions Reject Canadian Pacific Railway’s Final Contract Offers; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $255.8. About 264,553 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Canadian Pacific Analysts Remain Bullish On Railroad’s Prospects Despite Q1 Miss – Benzinga” on April 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “(BRK), Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) – Canadian National Sees “Record Pace” For Grain And Announces Investment In Export Network – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.ca published: “How to Get Your TFSA to $1000000 – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Pacific Defies A Global Slow-Down – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Prudential Finance has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.49% stake. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.15% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Westfield Cap Com Limited Partnership accumulated 426,451 shares. Savings Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Fdx Advsrs reported 1,054 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pitcairn holds 3,427 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Co holds 0.01% or 4,375 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,500 shares or 1.02% of the stock. The California-based Seven Post Invest Office Ltd Partnership has invested 59.3% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,760 shares. Fund Sa holds 0.02% or 7,787 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 2,835 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lennox International: Expect More Rainy Days Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Weighs In on 2 Industrial Stocks – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. $146,885 worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) was sold by Bedard Gary S on Tuesday, February 5.