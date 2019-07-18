Egerton Capital Uk Llp Increased Its Synopsys (SNPS) Stake; Tower Research Capital Trc Has Raised Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 142.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Egerton Capital Uk Llp acquired 1.29M shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 19.44%. The Egerton Capital Uk Llp holds 2.20 million shares with $253.27 million value, up from 907,842 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $20.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $136. About 166,737 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 1303.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc acquired 4,915 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 13.69%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 5,292 shares with $666,000 value, up from 377 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $38.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.77. About 96,128 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Increases Number of Directors to 14 From 13, Naming Martin a Director; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 13/03/2018 – SoCalGas tells Calif. customers to watch natgas supplies due cold; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.11% stake. First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 10,129 shares. Stifel accumulated 0.02% or 66,875 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 218,387 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 716,087 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wellington Grp Llp has 0.32% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,307 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank holds 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 2,216 shares. 10 were reported by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 32,524 shares. Asset One Limited holds 183,343 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 3,419 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 346,247 shares. Brookmont Capital Management reported 3,347 shares. Pnc Group Inc Inc reported 29,181 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $117,761 activity. 1,049 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares with value of $117,761 were sold by WALL PETER R.

Among 2 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $132 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 28. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, February 11 report.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 8,867 shares to 10,580 valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 20,296 shares and now owns 10,527 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

