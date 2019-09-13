Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Upped Tenaris S A (TS) Holding by $36.43 Million as Market Value Declined; Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Decreased Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 14.21 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373.93 million, up from 12.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 2.60 million shares traded or 3.19% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 4,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 35,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, down from 40,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $131.9. About 511,003 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $521.53M for 9.26 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 15,167 shares to 213,204 shares, valued at $16.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq" on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CARA, IAC, EXPE – Nasdaq" published on April 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "Expedia (EXPE) Headwinds Adding Up – Guggenheim – StreetInsider.com" on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "How Does Expedia Differ From Booking.com? – The Motley Fool" published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Expedia Group proposes private offering of senior notes – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global invested in 0.04% or 39,045 shares. Gideon Capital owns 3,248 shares. Altimeter Capital Limited Partnership holds 12.38% or 3.40 million shares. 48,344 were accumulated by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher &. Synovus Financial Corporation invested in 2,397 shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 49,527 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 74 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,468 shares. Highland Management Limited Partnership owns 20,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.03% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 41,382 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Motco holds 0% or 44 shares. Thornburg Inv Inc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Gradient Invests Ltd Com reported 8,303 shares stake.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07B and $13.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.47 million shares to 3.97 million shares, valued at $361.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 202,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).