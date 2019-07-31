Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Raised Its Tenaris S A (TS) Position by $147.94 Million; Horizon Investment Services Has Boosted Its Position in Gray Television (GTN) by $337,575 as Market Valuation Rose

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 132,264 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 70.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 5.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.81 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361.92M, up from 7.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 1.04M shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 19,161 shares. 71,106 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Prudential holds 224,839 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.05% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability reported 1.01M shares stake. Skylands Capital Ltd owns 190,850 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 466,233 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested 2.52% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Advisory Lc holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 39,274 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% or 2.07 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp stated it has 74,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bowling Port Mngmt Lc invested in 0.32% or 94,510 shares. Smith Asset Lp holds 0% or 1,826 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.07% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

