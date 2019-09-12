Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Lowered Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $291.03 Million; Cryolife (CRY) Holding Held by Hodges Capital Management Inc

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 22.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 1.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 6.01M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02B, down from 7.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.05. About 863,776 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 35.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 46,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 175,795 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26M, up from 129,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $28.6. About 86,540 shares traded. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has declined 0.45% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 17/04/2018 – CryoLife May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Rev $61.9M; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.29 – $0.32; 19/04/2018 – CryoLife Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2Q Rev $63M-$65M; 07/05/2018 – CryoLife at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 24/04/2018 – CryoLife Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 10 Days; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife 4Q Adj EPS 11c; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Adj EPS 2c

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07 billion and $13.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 42,802 shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $1.14 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 480,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.19 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

