Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Lifted Its Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holding by $52.50 Million; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Upped Holding in Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 254,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.40 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699.63 million, up from 3.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $235.24. About 434,326 shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- TENTATIVE 4-YR AGREEMENT WITH CP CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, 5-YR AGREEMENT WITH KVR CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Canada notifies Canadian Pacific of possible strike; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Canadian Pacific Railway wrongly coded

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 11,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,264 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 35,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.45. About 447,996 shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 05/04/2018 – BMO ISN’T SEEKING TAKEOVERS OUTSIDE GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT: CEO; 28/05/2018 – BMO CONFIDENT EXPOSURES RELATED TO CUSTOMER DATA CLOSED OFF; 29/05/2018 – BMO BLOCKING ONLINE AND MOBILE ACCESS TO AFFECTED ACCOUNTS; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL GETS APPROVALS FOR NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 31/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL BMO.TO : ALL VALUES IN C$; 25/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC TWX.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 18/05/2018 – WELLTOWER INC WELL.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Banking on Yield: Is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) Stock a Good Dividend Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BMO: Chemours’ Second Half ‘More Difficult Than Anticipated’ – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “51 BMO employees offered roles at FIS as bank outsources lockbox services – Milwaukee Business Journal” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Is it Time to Buy This Canadian Banking Giant? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Sees 30% Upside Potential For Molina Healthcare – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,329 shares to 78,666 shares, valued at $19.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,170 shares, and cut its stake in Precision Drilling Corp.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Should The Rail Industry Look Beyond Operating Ratio? – Benzinga” on April 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Railroad Regulator Wants To Hear More Pros And Cons On Collecting Rail Data – Benzinga” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Build Permanent Wealth With These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 20, 2019.