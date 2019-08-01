Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Lifted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding; General American Investors Company Upped Macy’s (M) Holding by $1.80 Million

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.53% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.25. About 7.20M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 25/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 25,; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL THEN REMAIN IN AN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT COMPANY DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s: A Miracle on 34th Street? — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s longtime CFO Karen Hoguet to retire next year; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Racked by Macy’s Good Numbers — Heard on the Street; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HAS COME TO A MUTUAL AGREEMENT TO END JOINT VENTURE WITH FUNG RETAILING LIMITE; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s: Hoguet Will Continue in CFO Role Until Successor Named; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL REMAIN WITH CO IN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT CO DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 367,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.75M, up from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $8.31 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 24.79M shares traded or 22.07% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alibaba Group IPO: Is it Coming to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Break Down Alibaba’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can China UnionPay Defeat Alibabaâ€™s Alipay and Tencentâ€™s WeChat Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 100,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,000 shares, and cut its stake in New York Community Bancorp In (NYSE:NYCB).

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WEX reports top-line growth of 19% in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “DPW Announces Exchange Agreement Offer For $1M – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vapotherm launches 2.6M-share stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.