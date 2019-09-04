Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Lifted Csx (CSX) Position; Last Week Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Analysts

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 2.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Egerton Capital Uk Llp acquired 290,774 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Egerton Capital Uk Llp holds 12.14M shares with $908.39M value, up from 11.85 million last quarter. Csx Corp now has $52.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 3.79 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL

Among 2 analysts covering Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gaia Inc has $20 highest and $15.5 lowest target. $17.75’s average target is 168.94% above currents $6.6 stock price. Gaia Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15.5 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Lake Street. See Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $15.5 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Lake Street Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CSX Stock Charts Point to Looming Breakdown – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Canadian National To Buy 220-Mile Line From CSX – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian National Railway (CNI) to Acquire Massena Rail Line from CSX (CSX) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 111,925 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.2% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Ally Fin owns 7,000 shares. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 4,079 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Park Avenue Lc holds 8,036 shares. Cullinan Associates reported 0.24% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Raymond James Associates has 0.06% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Finemark Bancorporation holds 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 10,484 shares. Farmers Trust Company owns 5,765 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 189,617 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt invested in 38,720 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 8,065 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Co has 0.1% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 10,223 shares. Decatur holds 123,625 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Among 9 analysts covering CSX Corp (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CSX Corp has $93 highest and $57 lowest target. $80.22’s average target is 20.90% above currents $66.35 stock price. CSX Corp had 17 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $57 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, April 5. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 12. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17.

More notable recent Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gaia to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gaia Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gaia: Content Is King – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gaia, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community that caters to a unique and underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has market cap of $121.34 million. The firm has a digital content library of approximately 7,700 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices anytime, anywhere commercial free. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s subscribers have unlimited access to a library of inspiring films, cutting edge documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others that are available to its subscribers for digital streaming.