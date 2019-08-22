Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Increased Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding; Beach Investment Counsel Cut Holding in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by $1.65 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 32,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 40,501 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 72,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 3.41 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane from makes emergency landing in Cleveland due to broken window; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO KELLY SAYS AIRLINE IS `VERY, VERY SAFE’ TO FLY; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL PERFORM ADDITIONAL INSPECTIONS ON FLEET; 17/04/2018 – Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philly, damage to exterior; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON FAN BLADE INSPECTION RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – LUV: CITIES INCLUDE OAKLAND, SAN DIEGO, SAN JOSE, SACRAMENTO; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEW JETS COULD BE ADDITIONS, REPLACEMENTS; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Load Factor 82.5%, Down 1.5 Points; 18/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight forced to land after bird strike day after plane engine explodes…

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 636,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443.54M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $255.11. About 298,330 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Martin Marietta sees growth potential as states bulk up infrastructure spending – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Materials Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corporation has 6,545 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 78 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc reported 44,945 shares stake. First Trust Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Tributary Capital Management Ltd holds 0.11% or 7,750 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. 129 are owned by Smithfield. 195,253 are owned by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Da Davidson & stated it has 6,519 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chem State Bank has 0.13% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 5,838 shares. Parametric Associates Lc owns 123,913 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru Company accumulated 1,226 shares. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.04% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Northern Trust Corporation invested in 714,199 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,248 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Lee Danner And Bass has 0.48% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 83,955 shares. Enterprise owns 6,846 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Scotland Gp Pcl holds 4.23% or 405,905 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Old Natl Bancshares In holds 36,367 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Ltd holds 3,110 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Whitnell And Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.1% or 1.59M shares. 108,799 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp. Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Anchor Bolt Ltd Partnership reported 0.71% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 690 shares to 1,060 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 570,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argus clips Southwest Airlines on 737 Max issues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Southwest Airlines Offers Human Trafficking Awareness Curriculum To All Employees – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwest exiting Newark; shares down after mixed results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Is Way Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.63 million for 10.75 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.