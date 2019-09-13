Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Increased Holding in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by $153.65 Million; As Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Market Value Declined, Fpr Partners Boosted Its Stake by $19.10 Million

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 53.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 4.75M shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $445.03M, up from 3.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $98.34. About 781,672 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 19/04/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Assistance Would Support Gotham Greens Expansion in Pullman; 06/04/2018 – Variety: Tiffany Haddish to Produce Comedy Series `Unsubscribed’ in Development at HBO; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5% on strong holiday quarter; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q EPS 50c; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany, which has been marred by several quarters of declining sales; 25/05/2018 – Sierra Leone president to push review of mining law, contracts; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Foundation and Conservation International Screen Film at Tribeca Film Festival

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 1.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 12.90 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.89M, up from 11.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 1.95M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.48; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold COMM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi stated it has 300,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Westpac Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 17,761 shares. Riverhead Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 53,550 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Asset Management One Limited accumulated 97,993 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Financial Group reported 0% stake. Maverick holds 4.22% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 18.51M shares. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co owns 31,169 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc stated it has 0.03% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 950 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1,700 shares. Moreover, Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Leuthold Limited Liability holds 16,596 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

