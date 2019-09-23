Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Increased Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holding by $112.88 Million as Share Price Rose; Marshall Wace Llp Increases Position in Boston Scientifc (BSX)

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Boston Scientifc (BSX) by 116.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 5.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 9.55 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $410.26M, up from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Boston Scientifc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 8.01M shares traded or 44.07% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Securus Medical Group; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 480,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 3.88 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $911.82M, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $230.86. About 203,554 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOTH TCRC AND IBEW WHICH AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE OF 12:01 AM EASTERN TIME APRIL 21, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Winding Down Freight Shipments in Canada, U.S. Due to Strike — Company; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC PRESENTING UNION WITH PACTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 16/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific announces filing of Proxy Circular; 06/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC TEAMSTERS COULD STRIKE AS EARLY AS APRIL 21; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07 billion and $13.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 1.31M shares to 8.06M shares, valued at $995.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 58,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assembly Bioscie (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 195,443 shares to 24,389 shares, valued at $330,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (XLK) by 5,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,784 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Se (NYSE:CSTM).