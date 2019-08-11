Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Increased By $74.15 Million Its Mastercard (MA) Holding; Chicago Equity Partners Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $7.18 Million

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 14.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Egerton Capital Uk Llp acquired 315,515 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Egerton Capital Uk Llp holds 2.45M shares with $575.89M value, up from 2.13 million last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $278.95B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 98.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 64,723 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 130,393 shares with $14.48 million value, up from 65,670 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $249.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc owns 45,583 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc holds 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 8,638 shares. Blume has 2.93% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Corvex Ltd Partnership stated it has 423,100 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.13 million shares. Sky Inv Grp Inc Limited Co invested in 0.32% or 7,753 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division reported 180,147 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 103,842 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Monarch Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 5,125 are held by Mcf Lc. Boltwood Cap Mngmt accumulated 22,879 shares. Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hs Management Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 1.93 million shares. Columbia Asset Management owns 89,699 shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Llc reported 24,176 shares stake.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) stake by 309,685 shares to 93,870 valued at $532,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Performance Food Group Co stake by 41,365 shares and now owns 101,530 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, May 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, April 10. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. Morgan Stanley maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight” rating.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.62 million. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Lc owns 17,360 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Limited, Israel-based fund reported 333,036 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc reported 238,300 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.73% or 493,990 shares. Price Capital Mgmt holds 22,273 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 334 are owned by Guardian Trust. Jane Street Group Inc Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 290,145 shares. 588,685 were reported by British Columbia Inv Mngmt. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Ltd reported 36,435 shares. 981 are held by Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Llc. Parkside Finance Bankshares And Tru holds 0.04% or 552 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Heritage Invsts Mgmt has invested 2.46% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wespac Limited Liability invested in 1,914 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $30500 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $259 target. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Monday, May 6. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $28500 target.