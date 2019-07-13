Egerton Capital Uk Llp Boosted Its Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holding; As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Virtu Financial Trimmed Holding

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 201.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 1.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.84M, up from 763,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $133.89. About 1.69 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 20/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS HOLDER ELAINE WYNN MAY SEEK TALKS; 09/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts In Commitment Letter for 364-Day Term Loan Facility of Up to $800M; 04/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN – GLASS LEWIS ALSO RECOMMENDS WYNN RESORTS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ”AGAINST” WYNN RESORTS’ SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL; 12/03/2018 – Hare, Wynn, Newell & Newton, LLP: Syngenta Corn Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Settles for $1.51 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Board Has Acted Swiftly and Effectively in the Face of Unforeseeable Circumstances; 10/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: ‘Sets Record Straight on Elaine Wynn’s Disingenuous Campaign’; 22/03/2018 – Embattled Wynn Resorts founder sells out for $2.14bn, Galaxy buys in; 22/03/2018 – CORRECT: WYNN HOLDER STEPHEN WYNN REPORTS 7.8% STAKE; 15/03/2018 – Steve Wynn May Seek to Sell His 12% Stake in Wynn Resorts–Update; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HASN’T HELD ANY TALKS WITH MGM OR ADVISORS ON SALE

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 8,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,213 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 13,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.40 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Savings Bank And has 1.29% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kbc Group Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 34,272 shares. Martin Currie Ltd holds 0.25% or 34,889 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Ma has 9.39 million shares. D E Shaw invested in 0.2% or 1.51M shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Trust owns 0.22% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 19,512 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 82,947 shares stake. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp has 0.85% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 184,000 shares. Amica Mutual Co accumulated 24,758 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd holds 13,569 shares. Ls Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Yorktown Mgmt Research Inc has 2,500 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Covington Cap Management has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 3,151 shares to 8,155 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 25,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains From Expanding Games Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bulls Are Dead Wrong About Electronic Arts – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, EA, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01M. 1,250 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $114,710 were sold by Miele Laura. $306,330 worth of stock was sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.35 million activity.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Encore Boston Harbor Is Off to a Strong Start – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Melco Resorts Flips Roles With Crown Resorts – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gambling Stock Roundup: WYNN & MGM End Talks on Casino Sale, PENN Seals Greektown Buyout – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WYNN Crosses Above 3% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Gaming Stocks’ Dry Spell Persist Amid Trade Tensions? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.