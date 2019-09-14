Egerton Capital Uk Llp Boosted Its Position in Autodesk (ADSK) by $78.42 Million as Market Value Declined; Century Cmntys (CCS) Holder Q Global Advisors Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 21.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 484,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441.93 million, up from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $153.48. About 1.47 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 315,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 293,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81 million, down from 609,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 424,423 shares traded or 41.19% up from the average. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $26.48 million for 8.58 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07 billion and $13.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 187,820 shares to 4.05M shares, valued at $555.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 1.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.06M shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

