Egerton Capital Uk Llp Boosted Its Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Position by $112.88 Million as Market Value Rose; Telos Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Stock Rose

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 480,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 3.88M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $911.82M, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $228.01. About 164,899 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT, THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTION TO COMMUTER RAIL COMPANIES OPERATING ON CP’S NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific profit declines after tough winter weather; 26/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS SERVE STRIKE NOTICE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – OVER 3000 CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC WENT ON STRIKE AT 2200 ET TUESDAY; 29/05/2018 – Strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Brings Shipments to a Halt; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to 65c Vs. 56.25c; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 40,238 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, up from 36,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $103.83. About 778,285 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07 billion and $13.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 202,470 shares to 8.80 million shares, valued at $222.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 108,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23M shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

