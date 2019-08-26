Egerton Capital Uk Llp Boosted Anthem (ANTM) Stake; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Trimmed Position in Lowe`S Companies (LOW) as Share Price Declined

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Lowe`S Companies (LOW) by 93.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 75,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, down from 80,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Lowe`S Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.19. About 1.64M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 176.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 443,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 694,185 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.22 million, up from 250,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $261.54. About 290,934 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,610 shares to 186,830 shares, valued at $35.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,030 shares. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90,490 were reported by First Advisors L P. West Coast Financial Limited Com owns 3,050 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Stephens Ar has 0.44% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 17,216 are held by Baker Avenue Asset Lp. Royal London Asset Management has 330,284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus reported 114,376 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.68% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Argi Svcs Lc owns 3,060 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,926 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 2,702 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ellington Management Grp Lc has 0.33% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Community Bankshares Na invested in 15,595 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 81,600 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:SSD) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Rebound to Close Higher Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.