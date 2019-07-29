Egdon Resources PLC (LON:EDR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed by Analysts at VSA Capital; Profund Advisors Lifted Its China Life Ins Co LTD (LFC) Position

Egdon Resources PLC (LON:EDR) stock had its “Buy” Rating reaffirmed by professional analysts at VSA Capital in an analyst report revealed to investors and clients on Monday morning.

Profund Advisors Llc increased China Life Ins Co Ltd (LFC) stake by 48.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc acquired 44,723 shares as China Life Ins Co Ltd (LFC)’s stock declined 1.77%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 136,443 shares with $1.83M value, up from 91,720 last quarter. China Life Ins Co Ltd now has $110.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 164,060 shares traded. China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) has declined 15.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LFC News: 22/03/2018 – China Life Insurance FY Pretax Pft CNY41.67B; 20/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd; 17/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (China) On Continuing Connected Transaction; 26/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE: FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT W/ CHINA LIFE CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE 601628.SS 2628.HK SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT 32.253 BILLION YUAN VS 19.127 BILLION YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE – CO TO SUBSCRIBE AS LIMITED PARTNER FOR FUND PRODUCTS OF WHICH CHINA LIFE CAPITAL OR ANY OF ITS UNITS SERVES AS GENERAL PARTNER; 26/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO – CO, CLIC AND CLP&C PROPOSE TO ENTER INTO CAPITAL INJECTION CONTRACT BY JUNE 30; 20/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPACT OF UPDATE OF DISCOUNT RATE ASSUMPTION OF RESERVES OF CO’S TRADITIONAL INSURANCE CONTRACTS; 23/03/2018 – China Life expects positive growth for gross written premiums In 2018; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (China)

The stock decreased 10.22% or GBX 0.57 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 5.05. About 595,631 shares traded or 309.04% up from the average. Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. The company has market cap of 15.32 million GBP. It holds 43 licenses in the proven gas and oil producing basins. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.